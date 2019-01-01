ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Wilmar International
(OTCPK:WLMIF)
3.0299
00
At close: May 26
3.1193
0.0894[2.95%]
PreMarket: 8:36AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low2.94 - 3.75
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6.3B
Vol / Avg.- / 8.2K
Mkt Cap19.1B
P/E10.13
50d Avg. Price3.29
Div / Yield0.11/3.72%
Payout Ratio35.12
EPS0.07
Total Float-

Wilmar International (OTC:WLMIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Wilmar International reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Wilmar International using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Wilmar International Questions & Answers

Q
When is Wilmar International (OTCPK:WLMIF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Wilmar International

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Wilmar International (OTCPK:WLMIF)?
A

There are no earnings for Wilmar International

Q
What were Wilmar International’s (OTCPK:WLMIF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Wilmar International

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.