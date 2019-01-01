Wildpack Beverage (OTC:WLDPF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wildpack Beverage
Wildpack Beverage Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wildpack Beverage (OTCQB: WLDPF) was reported by Roth Capital on October 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $2.50 expecting WLDPF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1760.81% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wildpack Beverage (OTCQB: WLDPF) was provided by Roth Capital, and Wildpack Beverage initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wildpack Beverage, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wildpack Beverage was filed on October 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wildpack Beverage (WLDPF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $2.50. The current price Wildpack Beverage (WLDPF) is trading at is $0.13, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
