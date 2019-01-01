QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.02/0.87%
52 Wk
2.26 - 2.29
Mkt Cap
162.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
14.44
Shares
71M
Outstanding
Sanderson Design Group PLC is a luxury interior furnishings company that designs, manufactures, and markets wallpapers and fabrics together with a wide range of ancillary interior products. The reportable divisions are Brands and Manufacturing. Brands division comprising the design, marketing, sales and distribution, and licensing activities of Sanderson, Morris and Co., Harlequin, Anthology, Clarke and Clarke and Studio G brands operated from the United Kingdom and its foreign subsidiaries in the United States, France, Russia, and Germany. Manufacturing division comprising the wallcovering and printed fabric manufacturing businesses operated by Anstey and Standfast respectively.

Sanderson Design Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sanderson Design Group (WKGBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sanderson Design Group (OTCPK: WKGBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sanderson Design Group's (WKGBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sanderson Design Group.

Q

What is the target price for Sanderson Design Group (WKGBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sanderson Design Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Sanderson Design Group (WKGBF)?

A

The stock price for Sanderson Design Group (OTCPK: WKGBF) is $2.29 last updated Mon Jan 31 2022 20:36:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sanderson Design Group (WKGBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sanderson Design Group.

Q

When is Sanderson Design Group (OTCPK:WKGBF) reporting earnings?

A

Sanderson Design Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sanderson Design Group (WKGBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sanderson Design Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Sanderson Design Group (WKGBF) operate in?

A

Sanderson Design Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.