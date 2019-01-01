QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
37.58 - 59.3
Mkt Cap
9.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
26.51
Shares
230.1M
Outstanding
Demant is a Denmark-based manufacturer and distributor of hearing solutions, such as hearing aid devices (87% of sales), implants (4%), and audio diagnostic equipment. More than 80% of the company's sales come from North America and Europe.

Analyst Ratings

Demant Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Demant (WILLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Demant (OTCPK: WILLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Demant's (WILLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Demant.

Q

What is the target price for Demant (WILLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Demant

Q

Current Stock Price for Demant (WILLF)?

A

The stock price for Demant (OTCPK: WILLF) is $43.2 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 15:27:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Demant (WILLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Demant.

Q

When is Demant (OTCPK:WILLF) reporting earnings?

A

Demant does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Demant (WILLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Demant.

Q

What sector and industry does Demant (WILLF) operate in?

A

Demant is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.