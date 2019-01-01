ñol

West High Yield (W.H.Y.)
(OTCPK:WHYRF)
0.4228
00
At close: May 26
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0 - 0.95
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 77.7M
Vol / Avg.- / 5.8K
Mkt Cap32.9M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.42
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.02
Total Float-

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) (OTC:WHYRF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Questions & Answers

Q
When is West High Yield (W.H.Y.) (OTCPK:WHYRF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.)

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) (OTCPK:WHYRF)?
A

There are no earnings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.)

Q
What were West High Yield (W.H.Y.)’s (OTCPK:WHYRF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.)

