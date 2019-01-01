QQQ
West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd is a mining exploration company. Its objective is to bring into production the greenest deposits of high-grade 99% magnesium purity. Magnesium can be used to make Magnesium Ingots/Electric Vehicles, Magnesium Batteries, Pharmaceuticals/Supplements, Magnesium Wall Board, Magnesium Cement, Magnesium Nitrate Fertilizer. It is also used in consumer good industry such as electronics, sporting industry, and tool industry.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy West High Yield (W.H.Y.) (WHYRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of West High Yield (W.H.Y.) (OTCPK: WHYRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are West High Yield (W.H.Y.)'s (WHYRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for West High Yield (W.H.Y.).

Q

What is the target price for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) (WHYRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for West High Yield (W.H.Y.)

Q

Current Stock Price for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) (WHYRF)?

A

The stock price for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) (OTCPK: WHYRF) is $0.5321 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:11:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does West High Yield (W.H.Y.) (WHYRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for West High Yield (W.H.Y.).

Q

When is West High Yield (W.H.Y.) (OTCPK:WHYRF) reporting earnings?

A

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is West High Yield (W.H.Y.) (WHYRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for West High Yield (W.H.Y.).

Q

What sector and industry does West High Yield (W.H.Y.) (WHYRF) operate in?

A

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.