West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd is a mining exploration company. Its objective is to bring into production the greenest deposits of high-grade 99% magnesium purity. Magnesium can be used to make Magnesium Ingots/Electric Vehicles, Magnesium Batteries, Pharmaceuticals/Supplements, Magnesium Wall Board, Magnesium Cement, Magnesium Nitrate Fertilizer. It is also used in consumer good industry such as electronics, sporting industry, and tool industry.