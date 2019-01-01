QQQ
WashTec AG is a German holding company, which through its subsidiary provides industrial products. The core activity is that of developing car wash products and equipment and is performed by WashTec Cleaning Technology GmbH, which is one of its subsidiaries. The key products of WashTec are manufactured which include portal washing systems, water recovery, washing lines, and consumables such as washing chemicals, wash brushes, moreover spare parts.

WashTec Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WashTec (WHTAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WashTec (OTCPK: WHTAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are WashTec's (WHTAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WashTec.

Q

What is the target price for WashTec (WHTAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WashTec

Q

Current Stock Price for WashTec (WHTAF)?

A

The stock price for WashTec (OTCPK: WHTAF) is $60 last updated Tue Jan 11 2022 15:36:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WashTec (WHTAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WashTec.

Q

When is WashTec (OTCPK:WHTAF) reporting earnings?

A

WashTec does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WashTec (WHTAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WashTec.

Q

What sector and industry does WashTec (WHTAF) operate in?

A

WashTec is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.