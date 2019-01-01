QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc is a self-managed commercial real estate investment company. It owns, leases and operates income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. The company's properties include Alex City Marketplace in Alexander City, Alabama; Bryan Station in Lexington, Kentucky; Cardinal Plaza in Henderson, North Carolina; Clover Plaza in Clover, South Carolina; Winslow Plaza in Sicklerville, New Jersey and many more. Geographically, it operates through the market of United States and derives revenues primarily from rents received from tenants under leases at the properties.

Wheeler Real Estate IT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wheeler Real Estate IT (WHLRP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ: WHLRP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wheeler Real Estate IT's (WHLRP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Wheeler Real Estate IT (WHLRP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wheeler Real Estate IT

Q

Current Stock Price for Wheeler Real Estate IT (WHLRP)?

A

The stock price for Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ: WHLRP) is $6.4 last updated Today at 2:50:05 PM.

Q

Does Wheeler Real Estate IT (WHLRP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.56 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2017.

Q

When is Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLRP) reporting earnings?

A

Wheeler Real Estate IT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wheeler Real Estate IT (WHLRP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wheeler Real Estate IT.

Q

What sector and industry does Wheeler Real Estate IT (WHLRP) operate in?

A

Wheeler Real Estate IT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.