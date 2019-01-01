QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.75 - 14.19
Vol / Avg.
12.2K/141.4K
Div / Yield
0.45/3.19%
52 Wk
12.01 - 19.79
Mkt Cap
9.1B
Payout Ratio
28.64
Open
13.75
P/E
8.98
EPS
0
Shares
641.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
WH Group, listed on the Hong Kong exchange, is a holding company and the world's largest vertically integrated producer of pork and related packaged meat products. Its revenue is mainly derived from activities undertaken by its China and U.S. operations, which are respectively via 70%-owned Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development and wholly owned Smithfield Foods. In the U.S. its key packaged meats brands, in which it has a 33% market share, include Nathan's hot dogs, Armour, John Morrell, and Curly's, while in China, products are mainly under the Shuanghui brand, where it also has a 19% market share. We expect the company's operating profit to be split almost equally between the U.S. and China with a small contribution from Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

WH Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WH Group (WHGLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WH Group (OTCPK: WHGLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WH Group's (WHGLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WH Group.

Q

What is the target price for WH Group (WHGLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WH Group

Q

Current Stock Price for WH Group (WHGLY)?

A

The stock price for WH Group (OTCPK: WHGLY) is $14.19 last updated Today at 4:19:10 PM.

Q

Does WH Group (WHGLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WH Group.

Q

When is WH Group (OTCPK:WHGLY) reporting earnings?

A

WH Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WH Group (WHGLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WH Group.

Q

What sector and industry does WH Group (WHGLY) operate in?

A

WH Group is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.