Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
1.5K/33.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
788.3K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
52.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Trading Companies & Distributors
WindGen Energy Inc is a distributor of the Wind Sail Receptor small wind turbines in the United States, Canada and the UK. The wind turbine systems generate electricty and are plug and play with any Utility Company's power grid system. The company earns a royalty on three models of the small wind turbines sold by the manufacturer in the US, Canada, and the UK.

WindGen Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WindGen Energy (WGEI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WindGen Energy (OTCPK: WGEI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WindGen Energy's (WGEI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WindGen Energy.

Q

What is the target price for WindGen Energy (WGEI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WindGen Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for WindGen Energy (WGEI)?

A

The stock price for WindGen Energy (OTCPK: WGEI) is $0.0151 last updated Today at 3:38:00 PM.

Q

Does WindGen Energy (WGEI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WindGen Energy.

Q

When is WindGen Energy (OTCPK:WGEI) reporting earnings?

A

WindGen Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WindGen Energy (WGEI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WindGen Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does WindGen Energy (WGEI) operate in?

A

WindGen Energy is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.