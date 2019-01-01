Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 09:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Where Food Comes From beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.05.
Revenue was up $1.72 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 21.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Earnings History
Where Food Comes From Questions & Answers
Where Food Comes From (WFCF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
The Actual Revenue was $4.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
