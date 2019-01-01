ñol

Where Food Comes From
(NASDAQ:WFCF)
10.10
-0.328[-3.15%]
At close: May 26
12.82
2.7200[26.93%]
PreMarket: 9:24AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low8.43 - 16.5
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding2.7M / 6M
Vol / Avg.- / 6.5K
Mkt Cap60.8M
P/E28.18
50d Avg. Price10.73
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float2.7M

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Where Food Comes From reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$0.080

Quarterly Revenue

$6.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$6.2M

Earnings Recap

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 09:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Where Food Comes From beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $0.05.

Revenue was up $1.72 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 21.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Where Food Comes From using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Where Food Comes From Questions & Answers

Q
When is Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF) reporting earnings?
A

Where Food Comes From (WFCF) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Where Food Comes From’s (NASDAQ:WFCF) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $4.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

