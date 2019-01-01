Weimob Inc is a provider of cloud business and marketing solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises in China. The company operates in three segments: Subscription solutions, Merchant solutions, and Digital media. It provides SaaS and other software in its Subscription Solutions segment for e-commerce, Retail, catering, hotel, local life, and other industries, enabling merchants to carry out private traffic management. The company helps merchants obtain public domain traffic and support them to achieve digital upgrade with full chain services and operations through its Merchant Solutions segment. Digital Media mainly comprise its advertisement placement services offered to certain merchants.