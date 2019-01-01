QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Software
Weimob Inc is a provider of cloud business and marketing solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises in China. The company operates in three segments: Subscription solutions, Merchant solutions, and Digital media. It provides SaaS and other software in its Subscription Solutions segment for e-commerce, Retail, catering, hotel, local life, and other industries, enabling merchants to carry out private traffic management. The company helps merchants obtain public domain traffic and support them to achieve digital upgrade with full chain services and operations through its Merchant Solutions segment. Digital Media mainly comprise its advertisement placement services offered to certain merchants.

Weimob Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Weimob (WEMXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Weimob (OTCPK: WEMXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Weimob's (WEMXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Weimob.

Q

What is the target price for Weimob (WEMXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Weimob

Q

Current Stock Price for Weimob (WEMXF)?

A

The stock price for Weimob (OTCPK: WEMXF) is $1.28 last updated Wed Aug 04 2021 13:35:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Weimob (WEMXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Weimob.

Q

When is Weimob (OTCPK:WEMXF) reporting earnings?

A

Weimob does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Weimob (WEMXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Weimob.

Q

What sector and industry does Weimob (WEMXF) operate in?

A

Weimob is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.