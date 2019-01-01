QQQ
WeCommerce Holdings Ltd is a holding company that owns a family of companies and brands in the Shopify partner ecosystem, including Pixel Union, Out of the Sandbox, Yopify, SuppleApps, Rehash, Stamped and Foursixty. The company's primary focus is to build, grow and acquire businesses that serve the Shopify Partner ecosystem. These businesses consist largely of Software as a Service, Digital Goods and Services businesses. Generally, these businesses build Apps and Themes and run Agencies that support Shopify merchants. The company targets businesses within the Shopify ecosystem due to its confidence in the Shopify platform, the fragmented nature of the ecosystem and the attractive economics that the businesses generally exhibit.

WeCommerce Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WeCommerce Holdings (WECMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WeCommerce Holdings (OTCPK: WECMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are WeCommerce Holdings's (WECMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WeCommerce Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for WeCommerce Holdings (WECMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WeCommerce Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for WeCommerce Holdings (WECMF)?

A

The stock price for WeCommerce Holdings (OTCPK: WECMF) is $8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:35:42 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WeCommerce Holdings (WECMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WeCommerce Holdings.

Q

When is WeCommerce Holdings (OTCPK:WECMF) reporting earnings?

A

WeCommerce Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WeCommerce Holdings (WECMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WeCommerce Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does WeCommerce Holdings (WECMF) operate in?

A

WeCommerce Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.