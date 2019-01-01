QQQ
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
4.7M/54.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0.03
Mkt Cap
19.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
47.06
EPS
0
Shares
7.4B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
Social Life Network Inc is a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) that provides tech start-ups with seed technology development and executive leadership, making it easier for start-up founders to focus on raising capital, perfecting their business model, and growing their network users. Its seed technology is an artificial intelligence-powered social network and E-commerce platform that leverages blockchain technology to increase speed, security, and accuracy on the niche social networks that we license to the companies in our TBI.

Social Life Network Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Social Life Network (WDLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Social Life Network (OTCPK: WDLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Social Life Network's (WDLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Social Life Network.

Q

What is the target price for Social Life Network (WDLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Social Life Network

Q

Current Stock Price for Social Life Network (WDLF)?

A

The stock price for Social Life Network (OTCPK: WDLF) is $0.0026 last updated Today at 4:34:06 PM.

Q

Does Social Life Network (WDLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Social Life Network.

Q

When is Social Life Network (OTCPK:WDLF) reporting earnings?

A

Social Life Network does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Social Life Network (WDLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Social Life Network.

Q

What sector and industry does Social Life Network (WDLF) operate in?

A

Social Life Network is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.