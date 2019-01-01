Social Life Network Inc is a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) that provides tech start-ups with seed technology development and executive leadership, making it easier for start-up founders to focus on raising capital, perfecting their business model, and growing their network users. Its seed technology is an artificial intelligence-powered social network and E-commerce platform that leverages blockchain technology to increase speed, security, and accuracy on the niche social networks that we license to the companies in our TBI.