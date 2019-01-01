QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.24 - 2.25
Mkt Cap
76.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
139.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Webstar Technology Group Inc is engaged in providing software as a service related to purchased, licensed and in-house created software technology. Its license proprietary software technology solutions include Gigabyte Slayer and Warp-G.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Webstar Technology Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Webstar Technology Gr (WBSR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Webstar Technology Gr (OTCQB: WBSR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Webstar Technology Gr's (WBSR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Webstar Technology Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Webstar Technology Gr (WBSR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Webstar Technology Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Webstar Technology Gr (WBSR)?

A

The stock price for Webstar Technology Gr (OTCQB: WBSR) is $0.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 16:15:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Webstar Technology Gr (WBSR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Webstar Technology Gr.

Q

When is Webstar Technology Gr (OTCQB:WBSR) reporting earnings?

A

Webstar Technology Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Webstar Technology Gr (WBSR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Webstar Technology Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Webstar Technology Gr (WBSR) operate in?

A

Webstar Technology Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.