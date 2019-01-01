QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
WestBond Enterprises Corp is mainly engaged in manufacturing and selling disposable paper products for medical, hygienic, and industrial uses. The company operates in a single segment being the Disposable paper Products. Its products are categorized under Personal hygiene, Clinical, Long-term care, Non-clinical air-laid, and Other products. The company's product pipeline includes examination table paper, dental bibs, sheets, pillowcases, gowns, aprons, Jumbo Roll Bathroom Tissue, Conventional Bathroom Tissue, Towels such as Center Pull, Kraft Roll, and Single Fold, Roll Air Laid Wipes, among others.

WestBond Enterprises Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WestBond Enterprises (WBNEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WestBond Enterprises (OTCPK: WBNEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WestBond Enterprises's (WBNEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for WestBond Enterprises.

Q

What is the target price for WestBond Enterprises (WBNEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for WestBond Enterprises

Q

Current Stock Price for WestBond Enterprises (WBNEF)?

A

The stock price for WestBond Enterprises (OTCPK: WBNEF) is $0.3178 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does WestBond Enterprises (WBNEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for WestBond Enterprises.

Q

When is WestBond Enterprises (OTCPK:WBNEF) reporting earnings?

A

WestBond Enterprises does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is WestBond Enterprises (WBNEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WestBond Enterprises.

Q

What sector and industry does WestBond Enterprises (WBNEF) operate in?

A

WestBond Enterprises is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.