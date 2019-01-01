NeoVolta Stock (NASDAQ:NEOVW), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

NeoVolta
(NASDAQ:NEOVW)
$1.575
0.075[5.00%]
At close: Sep 21
$0.57
-1.005[-63.81%]
After Hours: 4:27PM EDT
NeoVolta Stock (NASDAQ: NEOVW)

Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
NeoVolta Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and sale of high end Energy Storage System which can store and use solar energy via batteries and an inverter at a residential site. Its market place includes solar industry, installers, new construction homebuilders, home remodelers, and homeowners.
NeoVolta Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy NeoVolta (NEOVW) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of NeoVolta (NASDAQ: NEOVW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are NeoVolta's (NEOVW) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for NeoVolta (NEOVW) stock?
A

There is no analysis for NeoVolta

Q
Current Stock Price for NeoVolta (NEOVW)?
A

The stock price for NeoVolta (NASDAQ: NEOVW) is $1.575 last updated Today at September 21, 2022, 7:18 PM UTC.

Q
Does NeoVolta (NEOVW) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NeoVolta.

Q
When is NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOVW) reporting earnings?
A

NeoVolta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is NeoVolta (NEOVW) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for NeoVolta.

Q
What sector and industry does NeoVolta (NEOVW) operate in?
A

NeoVolta is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.