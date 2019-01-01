QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Wake Forest Bancshares Inc is a federally-chartered stock holding company for Wake ForestFederal Savings & Loan Association, a federally chartered stock savings and loan association that conducts business from its one office located in Wake Forest, NC. The company offers both consumer-related products as well as services for small businesses and not-for-profit organizations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wake Forest Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wake Forest Bancshares (WAKE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCPK: WAKE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wake Forest Bancshares's (WAKE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wake Forest Bancshares.

Q

What is the target price for Wake Forest Bancshares (WAKE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Wake Forest Bancshares

Q

Current Stock Price for Wake Forest Bancshares (WAKE)?

A

The stock price for Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCPK: WAKE) is $18.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:53:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Wake Forest Bancshares (WAKE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 2, 2018.

Q

When is Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCPK:WAKE) reporting earnings?

A

Wake Forest Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Wake Forest Bancshares (WAKE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wake Forest Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Wake Forest Bancshares (WAKE) operate in?

A

Wake Forest Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.