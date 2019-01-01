|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCPK: WAKE) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Wake Forest Bancshares.
There is no analysis for Wake Forest Bancshares
The stock price for Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCPK: WAKE) is $18.45 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:53:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 16, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 2, 2018.
Wake Forest Bancshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Wake Forest Bancshares.
Wake Forest Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.