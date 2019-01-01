ñol

Wacoal Holdings
(OTCPK:WACLY)
78.19
-1.06[-1.34%]
At close: May 26
84.75
6.5600[8.39%]
After Hours: 4:16PM EDT
Day High/Low78.19 - 78.19
52 Week High/Low72.29 - 111.26
Open / Close78.19 / 78.19
Float / Outstanding- / 12.3M
Vol / Avg.1.1K / 0.5K
Mkt Cap961.1M
P/E22.41
50d Avg. Price76.21
Div / Yield1.79/2.29%
Payout Ratio44.98
EPS40.85
Total Float-

Wacoal Holdings (OTC:WACLY), Dividends

Wacoal Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Wacoal Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Mar 30, 2006
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Wacoal Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Wacoal Holdings (WACLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wacoal Holdings.

Q
What date did I need to own Wacoal Holdings (WACLY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wacoal Holdings (WACLY). The last dividend payout was on June 17, 2010 and was $0.99

Q
How much per share is the next Wacoal Holdings (WACLY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Wacoal Holdings (WACLY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.99 on June 17, 2010

Q
What is the dividend yield for Wacoal Holdings (OTCPK:WACLY)?
A

The most current yield for Wacoal Holdings (WACLY) is 0.00% and is payable next on June 17, 2010

