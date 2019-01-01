Vizsla Silver (AMEX:VZLA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 11
EPS
$-0.030
Quarterly Revenue
$18K
Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)
–
Earnings History
Vizsla Silver Questions & Answers
When is Vizsla Silver (AMEX:VZLA) reporting earnings?
Vizsla Silver (VZLA) is scheduled to report earnings on August 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 11, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vizsla Silver (AMEX:VZLA)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Vizsla Silver’s (AMEX:VZLA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $18K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
