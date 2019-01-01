QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.47/2.34%
52 Wk
13.05 - 24.76
Mkt Cap
501.9M
Payout Ratio
21.27
Open
-
P/E
19.58
EPS
14.08
Shares
25.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Carta Holdings Inc, formerly Voyage Group Inc is a Japanese company engaged in online media-related business and web search and advertising.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Carta Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Carta Holdings (VYGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Carta Holdings (OTCPK: VYGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Carta Holdings's (VYGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Carta Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Carta Holdings (VYGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Carta Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Carta Holdings (VYGPF)?

A

The stock price for Carta Holdings (OTCPK: VYGPF) is $20 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 14:58:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Carta Holdings (VYGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carta Holdings.

Q

When is Carta Holdings (OTCPK:VYGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Carta Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Carta Holdings (VYGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Carta Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Carta Holdings (VYGPF) operate in?

A

Carta Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.