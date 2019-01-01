QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (ARCA: VXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Extended Market ETF's (VXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Extended Market ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (ARCA: VXF) is $161.24 last updated Today at 4:15:36 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 1, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Extended Market ETF (ARCA:VXF) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Extended Market ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Extended Market ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF) operate in?

A

Vanguard Extended Market ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.