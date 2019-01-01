QQQ
Vanguard Growth ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (ARCA: VUG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Growth ETF's (VUG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Growth ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Growth ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Growth ETF (ARCA: VUG) is $274.3768 last updated Today at 4:12:25 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.47 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 28, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Growth ETF (ARCA:VUG) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Growth ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Growth ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) operate in?

A

Vanguard Growth ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.