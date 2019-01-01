QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
5.02/1.33%
52 Wk
270.42 - 485.81
Mkt Cap
11.3B
Payout Ratio
76.27
Open
-
P/E
58.99
EPS
0
Shares
30M
Outstanding
VAT Group AG manufactures and sells valves that are used in machines. Its business is organized into three segments Valves, Global Services, and Industry. Its product portfolio includes high-end vacuum valves, multi-valve modules, edge-welded bellows and related value-added services. It mainly serves semiconductor, display and solar panel manufacturing along with a wide range of industries.

Analyst Ratings

VAT Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VAT Group (VTTGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VAT Group (OTCPK: VTTGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VAT Group's (VTTGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VAT Group.

Q

What is the target price for VAT Group (VTTGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VAT Group

Q

Current Stock Price for VAT Group (VTTGF)?

A

The stock price for VAT Group (OTCPK: VTTGF) is $377.6244 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 14:30:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VAT Group (VTTGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VAT Group.

Q

When is VAT Group (OTCPK:VTTGF) reporting earnings?

A

VAT Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VAT Group (VTTGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VAT Group.

Q

What sector and industry does VAT Group (VTTGF) operate in?

A

VAT Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.