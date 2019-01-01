ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Ventas
(NYSE:VTR)
57.41
1.03[1.83%]
At close: May 27
57.40
-0.0100[-0.02%]
After Hours: 4:19PM EDT
Day High/Low56.4 - 57.62
52 Week High/Low45.44 - 64.02
Open / Close56.44 / 57.4
Float / Outstanding292.5M / 399.7M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 2.3M
Mkt Cap22.9B
P/E143.5
50d Avg. Price58.72
Div / Yield1.8/3.14%
Payout Ratio450
EPS0.1
Total Float292.5M

Ventas (NYSE:VTR), Dividends

Ventas issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Ventas generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.09%

Annual Dividend

$1.8

Last Dividend

Apr 1

Next Dividend

Jun 30
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Ventas Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Ventas (VTR) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 25, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 30, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Ventas (VTR) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Ventas ($VTR) will be on July 14, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Ventas (VTR) shares by July 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Ventas (VTR) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Ventas (VTR) will be on June 30, 2022 and will be $0.45

Q
What is the dividend yield for Ventas (NYSE:VTR)?
A

The most current yield for Ventas (VTR) is 3.20% and is payable next on July 14, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.