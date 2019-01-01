QQQ
Range
0.54 - 0.59
Vol / Avg.
67.6K/263K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.33 - 1.6
Mkt Cap
106.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.55
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
186M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp is a software company in the business of commercializing software solutions that power various types of digital display platforms. It deploys solutions that combine interactive touch-screens and data-capture cameras and sensors, with cloud and edge-based facial analytics. The company employs its proprietary software as a service-based model for its subscription-based customers.

VSBLTY Groupe Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VSBLTY Groupe Tech (VSBGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VSBLTY Groupe Tech (OTCQB: VSBGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VSBLTY Groupe Tech's (VSBGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VSBLTY Groupe Tech.

Q

What is the target price for VSBLTY Groupe Tech (VSBGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VSBLTY Groupe Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for VSBLTY Groupe Tech (VSBGF)?

A

The stock price for VSBLTY Groupe Tech (OTCQB: VSBGF) is $0.5731 last updated Today at 3:56:09 PM.

Q

Does VSBLTY Groupe Tech (VSBGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VSBLTY Groupe Tech.

Q

When is VSBLTY Groupe Tech (OTCQB:VSBGF) reporting earnings?

A

VSBLTY Groupe Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VSBLTY Groupe Tech (VSBGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VSBLTY Groupe Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does VSBLTY Groupe Tech (VSBGF) operate in?

A

VSBLTY Groupe Tech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.