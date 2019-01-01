QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/24.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.55
Mkt Cap
25.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
83.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
VR Resources Ltd is an established junior exploration company focused on Greenfields opportunities in copper and precious metals. The company focuses on underexplored, large-footprint mineral systems in the western United States and Canada, and is well financed for its exploration strategies and corporate obligations. VR owns its properties outright, and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition. The company projects include Hecla-Kilmer, Ranoke, Bonita, Reveille Silver, Big Ten and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VR Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VR Resources (VRRCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VR Resources (OTCQB: VRRCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VR Resources's (VRRCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VR Resources.

Q

What is the target price for VR Resources (VRRCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VR Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for VR Resources (VRRCF)?

A

The stock price for VR Resources (OTCQB: VRRCF) is $0.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 17:32:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VR Resources (VRRCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VR Resources.

Q

When is VR Resources (OTCQB:VRRCF) reporting earnings?

A

VR Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VR Resources (VRRCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VR Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does VR Resources (VRRCF) operate in?

A

VR Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.