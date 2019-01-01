VR Resources Ltd is an established junior exploration company focused on Greenfields opportunities in copper and precious metals. The company focuses on underexplored, large-footprint mineral systems in the western United States and Canada, and is well financed for its exploration strategies and corporate obligations. VR owns its properties outright, and evaluates new opportunities on an ongoing basis, whether by staking or acquisition. The company projects include Hecla-Kilmer, Ranoke, Bonita, Reveille Silver, Big Ten and others.