Verano Holdings (OTC:VRNOF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Verano Holdings
The latest price target for Verano Holdings (OTCQX: VRNOF) was reported by Needham on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $26.00 expecting VRNOF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 252.30% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Verano Holdings (OTCQX: VRNOF) was provided by Needham, and Verano Holdings initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Verano Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Verano Holdings was filed on February 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Verano Holdings (VRNOF) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $26.00. The current price Verano Holdings (VRNOF) is trading at is $7.38, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
