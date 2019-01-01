ñol

Vodafone Group
(NASDAQ:VOD)
16.63
-0.14[-0.83%]
At close: May 27
16.69
0.0600[0.36%]
After Hours: 7:34PM EDT
Day High/Low16.58 - 16.8
52 Week High/Low14.42 - 19.05
Open / Close16.7 / 16.63
Float / Outstanding- / 2.8B
Vol / Avg.5.6M / 6.3M
Mkt Cap46.8B
P/E21.7
50d Avg. Price16.25
Div / Yield1.01/6.08%
Payout Ratio124.84
EPS-
Total Float-

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD), Dividends

Vodafone Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Vodafone Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.53%

Annual Dividend

$1.004

Last Dividend

Nov 26

Next Dividend

Jun 3
Vodafone Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Vodafone Group (VOD) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 3, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Vodafone Group (VOD) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Vodafone Group ($VOD) will be on August 5, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Vodafone Group (VOD) shares by June 6, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Vodafone Group (VOD) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Vodafone Group (VOD) will be on June 3, 2022 and will be $0.47

Q
What is the dividend yield for Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)?
A

The most current yield for Vodafone Group (VOD) is 6.22% and is payable next on August 5, 2022

