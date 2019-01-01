ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Vontier
(NYSE:VNT)
27.51
0.20[0.73%]
At close: May 27
27.57
0.0600[0.22%]
After Hours: 5:17PM EDT
Day High/Low27.29 - 27.66
52 Week High/Low21.95 - 37.08
Open / Close27.45 / 27.57
Float / Outstanding160.4M / 161M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 1.8M
Mkt Cap4.4B
P/E8.13
50d Avg. Price25.9
Div / Yield0.1/0.36%
Payout Ratio2.95
EPS1.51
Total Float160.4M

Vontier (NYSE:VNT), Dividends

Vontier issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Vontier generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.36%

Annual Dividend

$0.1

Last Dividend

Mar 3

Next Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Vontier Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Vontier (VNT) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 18, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Vontier (VNT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Vontier ($VNT) will be on June 23, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Vontier (VNT) shares by June 2, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Vontier (VNT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Vontier (VNT) will be on June 1, 2022 and will be $0.03

Q
What is the dividend yield for Vontier (NYSE:VNT)?
A

The most current yield for Vontier (VNT) is 0.36% and is payable next on June 23, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.