Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) was reported by Jefferies on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting VNDA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.42% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VNDA) was provided by Jefferies, and Vanda Pharmaceuticals downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Vanda Pharmaceuticals was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $24.00 to $12.00. The current price Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) is trading at is $10.22, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
