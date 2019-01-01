The Valens Co Inc is a developer and manufacturer of cannabinoid-based products. The company's extraction methods are CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less, and terpene extraction. Its products are Tinctures, Capsules, Beverages, and Vape cartridges among others. Its reportable segments are Cannabis operations, Analytical testing, and Corporate. The company has a business presence in Canada and other countries, and it generates a majority of revenue from the Cannabis operations segment.