Range
2.12 - 2.21
Vol / Avg.
23.1K/95.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.63 - 9.93
Mkt Cap
144.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.24
Shares
68.1M
Outstanding
The Valens Co Inc is a developer and manufacturer of cannabinoid-based products. The company's extraction methods are CO2, ethanol, hydrocarbon, solvent-less, and terpene extraction. Its products are Tinctures, Capsules, Beverages, and Vape cartridges among others. Its reportable segments are Cannabis operations, Analytical testing, and Corporate. The company has a business presence in Canada and other countries, and it generates a majority of revenue from the Cannabis operations segment.

Valens Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valens Co (VLNS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valens Co (NASDAQ: VLNS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valens Co's (VLNS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Valens Co.

Q

What is the target price for Valens Co (VLNS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Valens Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Valens Co (VLNS)?

A

The stock price for Valens Co (NASDAQ: VLNS) is $2.1202 last updated Today at 3:22:37 PM.

Q

Does Valens Co (VLNS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valens Co.

Q

When is Valens Co (NASDAQ:VLNS) reporting earnings?

A

Valens Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Valens Co (VLNS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valens Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Valens Co (VLNS) operate in?

A

Valens Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.