Velan Inc is an international manufacturer of industrial valves. It offers products such as Gate valves, check valves, cryogenic, steam traps and others which are used in various industries including power generation, oil, and gas, refining and petrochemicals, chemical, liquid natural gas (LNG) and cryogenics, pulp and paper, geothermal processes and shipbuilding. The company operates in various geographical regions which are Canada, the United States, France, Italy and Other countries.