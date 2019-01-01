QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.25 - 9.09
Mkt Cap
149.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15.5
EPS
0.23
Shares
21.6M
Outstanding
Velan Inc is an international manufacturer of industrial valves. It offers products such as Gate valves, check valves, cryogenic, steam traps and others which are used in various industries including power generation, oil, and gas, refining and petrochemicals, chemical, liquid natural gas (LNG) and cryogenics, pulp and paper, geothermal processes and shipbuilding. The company operates in various geographical regions which are Canada, the United States, France, Italy and Other countries.

Analyst Ratings

Velan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Velan (VLNSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Velan (OTCPK: VLNSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Velan's (VLNSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Velan.

Q

What is the target price for Velan (VLNSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Velan

Q

Current Stock Price for Velan (VLNSF)?

A

The stock price for Velan (OTCPK: VLNSF) is $6.93236 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 17:42:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Velan (VLNSF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 13, 2018.

Q

When is Velan (OTCPK:VLNSF) reporting earnings?

A

Velan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Velan (VLNSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Velan.

Q

What sector and industry does Velan (VLNSF) operate in?

A

Velan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.