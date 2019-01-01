Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Velodyne Lidar missed estimated earnings by 22.22%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.18.

Revenue was down $11.55 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Velodyne Lidar's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.14 -0.14 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.19 -0.18 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 16.65M 20.62M 17.18M 15.81M Revenue Actual 17.54M 13.06M 13.60M 17.73M

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.14 -0.14 -0.12 EPS Actual -0.16 -0.19 -0.18 -0.14 Revenue Estimate 16.65M 20.62M 17.18M 15.81M Revenue Actual 17.54M 13.06M 13.60M 17.73M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.