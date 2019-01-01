QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.23 - 0.41
Mkt Cap
37.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
160.3M
Outstanding
Velocity Minerals Ltd is a gold exploration and development company focused on eastern Europe. It is engaged in gold exploration in Bulgaria. It is focused on Tintyava Property, Nadezhda Property, Momchil Property, and Iglika Property in Bulgaria.

Velocity Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Velocity Minerals (VLCJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Velocity Minerals (OTCQB: VLCJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Velocity Minerals's (VLCJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Velocity Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Velocity Minerals (VLCJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Velocity Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Velocity Minerals (VLCJF)?

A

The stock price for Velocity Minerals (OTCQB: VLCJF) is $0.2356 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:34:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Velocity Minerals (VLCJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Velocity Minerals.

Q

When is Velocity Minerals (OTCQB:VLCJF) reporting earnings?

A

Velocity Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Velocity Minerals (VLCJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Velocity Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Velocity Minerals (VLCJF) operate in?

A

Velocity Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.