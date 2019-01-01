QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.28 - 26.28
Mkt Cap
695.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.53
Shares
26.5M
Outstanding
Villeroy & Boch AG is a manufacturer of home furnishing products manufacturer in Germany. Its activities are broadly classified into two segments, which are Bathroom and Wellness and Tableware. Its core revenues depend on the Bathroom and Wellness division which manufactures ceramic sanitary ware, ceramic kitchen sinks, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower tabs, whirlpools, fitting and accessories. It sells these products to architects, interior designers and planners of public institutions, office buildings, hotels and residential complexes. The Tableware division covers the complete assortment of tableware, crystal and cutlery, rounded off by accessories, kitchen and tableware textiles as well as a selection of gift articles.

Villeroy & Boch Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Villeroy & Boch (VLBOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Villeroy & Boch (OTCPK: VLBOF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Villeroy & Boch's (VLBOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Villeroy & Boch.

Q

What is the target price for Villeroy & Boch (VLBOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Villeroy & Boch

Q

Current Stock Price for Villeroy & Boch (VLBOF)?

A

The stock price for Villeroy & Boch (OTCPK: VLBOF) is $26.2794

Q

Does Villeroy & Boch (VLBOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Villeroy & Boch.

Q

When is Villeroy & Boch (OTCPK:VLBOF) reporting earnings?

A

Villeroy & Boch does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Villeroy & Boch (VLBOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Villeroy & Boch.

Q

What sector and industry does Villeroy & Boch (VLBOF) operate in?

A

Villeroy & Boch is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.