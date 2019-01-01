Villeroy & Boch AG is a manufacturer of home furnishing products manufacturer in Germany. Its activities are broadly classified into two segments, which are Bathroom and Wellness and Tableware. Its core revenues depend on the Bathroom and Wellness division which manufactures ceramic sanitary ware, ceramic kitchen sinks, bathroom furniture, bathtubs and shower tabs, whirlpools, fitting and accessories. It sells these products to architects, interior designers and planners of public institutions, office buildings, hotels and residential complexes. The Tableware division covers the complete assortment of tableware, crystal and cutlery, rounded off by accessories, kitchen and tableware textiles as well as a selection of gift articles.