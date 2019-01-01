Villeroy & Boch (OTC:VLBOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$248.5M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Villeroy & Boch using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Villeroy & Boch Questions & Answers
When is Villeroy & Boch (OTCPK:VLBOF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Villeroy & Boch
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Villeroy & Boch (OTCPK:VLBOF)?
There are no earnings for Villeroy & Boch
What were Villeroy & Boch’s (OTCPK:VLBOF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Villeroy & Boch
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.