Range
0.6 - 0.69
Vol / Avg.
64.9K/68.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.24 - 3.78
Mkt Cap
66.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.69
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
102M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Viking Energy Group Inc is an independent exploration and production company. The company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are located in Miami and Franklin Counties in eastern Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alberta. The company generates revenue from oil and gas sales.

Viking Energy Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viking Energy Group (VKIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viking Energy Group (OTCQB: VKIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Viking Energy Group's (VKIN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Viking Energy Group.

Q

What is the target price for Viking Energy Group (VKIN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Viking Energy Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Viking Energy Group (VKIN)?

A

The stock price for Viking Energy Group (OTCQB: VKIN) is $0.65 last updated Today at 2:58:54 PM.

Q

Does Viking Energy Group (VKIN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viking Energy Group.

Q

When is Viking Energy Group (OTCQB:VKIN) reporting earnings?

A

Viking Energy Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Viking Energy Group (VKIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viking Energy Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Viking Energy Group (VKIN) operate in?

A

Viking Energy Group is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.