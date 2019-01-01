voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 19
EPS
$-0.110
Quarterly Revenue
$5.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$4.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of voxeljet using advanced sorting and filters.
voxeljet Questions & Answers
When is voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) reporting earnings?
voxeljet (VJET) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.80, which beat the estimate of $-1.70.
What were voxeljet’s (NASDAQ:VJET) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.9M, which missed the estimate of $7.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.