voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for voxeljet
The latest price target for voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) was reported by Alliance Global Partners on April 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $27.00 expecting VJET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 573.32% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for voxeljet (NASDAQ: VJET) was provided by Alliance Global Partners, and voxeljet initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of voxeljet, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for voxeljet was filed on April 14, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 14, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest voxeljet (VJET) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $27.00. The current price voxeljet (VJET) is trading at is $4.01, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
