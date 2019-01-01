Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Meridian Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 40.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.47.
Revenue was up $25.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 12.16% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Meridian Bioscience's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.25
|0.20
|0.31
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.23
|0.22
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|70.29M
|68.40M
|77.22M
|84.48M
|Revenue Actual
|88.34M
|76.20M
|63.51M
|85.26M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Meridian Bioscience using advanced sorting and filters.
Meridian Bioscience Questions & Answers
Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q2.
The Actual EPS was $0.16, which missed the estimate of $0.17.
The Actual Revenue was $50.1M, which beat the estimate of $49.2M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.