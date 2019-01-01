ñol

Meridian Bioscience
(NASDAQ:VIVO)
27.88
1.56[5.93%]
At close: May 27
27.88
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low26.59 - 28.03
52 Week High/Low17 - 28.72
Open / Close26.81 / 27.88
Float / Outstanding27.3M / 43.6M
Vol / Avg.279.2K / 329.4K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E19.77
50d Avg. Price26.14
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.66
Total Float27.3M

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Meridian Bioscience reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 6

EPS

$0.660

Quarterly Revenue

$111.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$111.2M

Earnings Recap

 

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Meridian Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 40.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $25.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 12.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Meridian Bioscience's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.25 0.20 0.31 0.48
EPS Actual 0.35 0.23 0.22 0.56
Revenue Estimate 70.29M 68.40M 77.22M 84.48M
Revenue Actual 88.34M 76.20M 63.51M 85.26M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Meridian Bioscience Questions & Answers

Q
When is Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) reporting earnings?
A

Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.16, which missed the estimate of $0.17.

Q
What were Meridian Bioscience’s (NASDAQ:VIVO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $50.1M, which beat the estimate of $49.2M.

