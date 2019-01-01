Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Meridian Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 40.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.47.

Revenue was up $25.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1 which was followed by a 12.16% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Meridian Bioscience's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.25 0.20 0.31 0.48 EPS Actual 0.35 0.23 0.22 0.56 Revenue Estimate 70.29M 68.40M 77.22M 84.48M Revenue Actual 88.34M 76.20M 63.51M 85.26M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.