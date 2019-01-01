Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Vivakor Questions & Answers
When is Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK) reporting earnings?
Vivakor (VIVK) is scheduled to report earnings on August 22, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Vivakor’s (NASDAQ:VIVK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
