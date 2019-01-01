Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Viveve Medical reported in-line EPS of $-0.67 versus an estimate of $-0.67.

Revenue was up $191.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 8.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Viveve Medical's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate -0.59 -0.61 -0.65 -0.51 EPS Actual -0.72 -0.67 -0.62 -0.80 Revenue Estimate 1.70M 1.69M 1.52M 1.33M Revenue Actual 1.71M 1.62M 1.65M 1.45M

