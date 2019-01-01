Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VIRI) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting VIRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 177.78% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VIRI) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and Virios Therapeutics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Virios Therapeutics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Virios Therapeutics was filed on December 15, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 15, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Virios Therapeutics (VIRI) is trading at is $4.32, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
