Range
2.13 - 2.27
Vol / Avg.
235.4K/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.89 - 9.89
Mkt Cap
470M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.22
P/E
-
EPS
-1.16
Shares
217.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
View Inc is a technology company and the market leader in smart windows. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light, to improve people's health and experience in buildings, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption to mitigate the effects of climate change. Every View installation also includes a smart building platform that consists of power, network, and communication infrastructure.

View Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy View (VIEW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of View (NASDAQ: VIEW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are View's (VIEW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for View (VIEW) stock?

A

The latest price target for View (NASDAQ: VIEW) was reported by Raymond James on January 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting VIEW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 223.33% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for View (VIEW)?

A

The stock price for View (NASDAQ: VIEW) is $2.165 last updated Today at 3:16:23 PM.

Q

Does View (VIEW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for View.

Q

When is View (NASDAQ:VIEW) reporting earnings?

A

View’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is View (VIEW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for View.

Q

What sector and industry does View (VIEW) operate in?

A

View is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.