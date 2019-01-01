ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
VICI Properties
(NYSE:VICI)
30.91
0.85[2.83%]
At close: May 27
30.87
-0.0400[-0.13%]
After Hours: 4:34PM EDT
Day High/Low30.21 - 31.01
52 Week High/Low26.23 - 33.35
Open / Close30.29 / 30.87
Float / Outstanding872.8M / 963M
Vol / Avg.7.8M / 10.8M
Mkt Cap29.8B
P/E19.17
50d Avg. Price28.84
Div / Yield1.44/4.66%
Payout Ratio87.58
EPS0.35
Total Float872.8M

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI), Dividends

VICI Properties issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash VICI Properties generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

5.24%

Annual Dividend

$1.44

Last Dividend

Mar 24
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

VICI Properties Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next VICI Properties (VICI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for VICI Properties. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.36 on April 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own VICI Properties (VICI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for VICI Properties (VICI). The last dividend payout was on April 7, 2022 and was $0.36

Q
How much per share is the next VICI Properties (VICI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for VICI Properties (VICI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.36 on April 7, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)?
A

VICI Properties has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for VICI Properties (VICI) was $0.36 and was paid out next on April 7, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.