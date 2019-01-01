VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for VIA optronics
VIA optronics Questions & Answers
The latest price target for VIA optronics (NYSE: VIAO) was reported by Craig-Hallum on October 20, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $18.00 expecting VIAO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 561.76% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for VIA optronics (NYSE: VIAO) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and VIA optronics initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of VIA optronics, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for VIA optronics was filed on October 20, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 20, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest VIA optronics (VIAO) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $18.00. The current price VIA optronics (VIAO) is trading at is $2.72, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
