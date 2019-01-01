ñol

Via Renewables
(NASDAQ:VIA)
8.74
0.21[2.46%]
At close: May 27
8.80
0.0600[0.69%]
After Hours: 4:27PM EDT
Day High/Low8.47 - 8.79
52 Week High/Low7.1 - 12.35
Open / Close8.52 / 8.74
Float / Outstanding12M / 15.7M
Vol / Avg.111.6K / 129.2K
Mkt Cap136.9M
P/E7.34
50d Avg. Price7.93
Div / Yield0.73/8.30%
Payout Ratio60.92
EPS0.7
Total Float12M

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA), Dividends

Via Renewables issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Via Renewables generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

6.27%

Annual Dividend

$0.7248

Last Dividend

Mar 1

Next Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Via Renewables Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Via Renewables (VIA) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 21, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of May 31, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Via Renewables (VIA) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Via Renewables ($VIA) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Via Renewables (VIA) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Via Renewables (VIA) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Via Renewables (VIA) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.18

Q
What is the dividend yield for Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA)?
A

The most current yield for Via Renewables (VIA) is 9.15% and is payable next on June 15, 2022

