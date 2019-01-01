QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
VIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a development stage biotechnology company focuses on the development of small-molecule drugs to treat cardiovascular and metabolic diseases.


VIA Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VIA Pharmaceuticals (VIAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VIA Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: VIAP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VIA Pharmaceuticals's (VIAP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VIA Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for VIA Pharmaceuticals (VIAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VIA Pharmaceuticals

Q

Current Stock Price for VIA Pharmaceuticals (VIAP)?

A

The stock price for VIA Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM: VIAP) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 20:35:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VIA Pharmaceuticals (VIAP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VIA Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is VIA Pharmaceuticals (OTCEM:VIAP) reporting earnings?

A

VIA Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VIA Pharmaceuticals (VIAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VIA Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does VIA Pharmaceuticals (VIAP) operate in?

A

VIA Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.