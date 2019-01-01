|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ: VEV) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Vicinity Motor.
There is no analysis for Vicinity Motor
The stock price for Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ: VEV) is $3.7188 last updated Today at 2:51:53 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vicinity Motor.
Vicinity Motor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vicinity Motor.
Vicinity Motor is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.